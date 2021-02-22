Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health isued the daily press report on the morning of February 22, 2021, confirming the discovery of 35 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 cases of related to the Feb. 20 outbreak and 4 others on air passengers from abroad.

UPDATE: Of the 31, 10 were Cambodians, 20 were Chinese and one was Korean. An 11-year-old Cambodian boy was also among the cases. The boy lives in Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Health has appealed to those who have visited any of 23 locations listed in the table below from 6 to 20 February 2021, individuals involved in the event or those who are aware of being in contact with patients. All locations have been closed.

Go for a test at Chak Angre Health Center and stay away from family for 14 days at home and undergo daily health check-ups. If you have any symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, sore throat or difficulty breathing, please call the emergency number 115.

As of February 22, 2021, Cambodia has discovered 568 cases, of which 475 have been treated and 93 are currently hospitalized.

1. N8 Club

2. Casa By Meridian

3. Le Gong Guan Hotel

4. City Comfort

5. The Bridge

6. The Post Service Apartment

7. Mekong Street

8. Pent House Apartment

9. Skyline Dumex

10. Somet Condominium

11. Residence L Olympic

12. Prince Plazza Centre

13. Celeste Skybar

14. Diamond Twin

15. JinZun KTV

16. Coco Club and Hotel

17. JuHao

18. The World Shop

19. Care Mansion

20. 168 Club (former Norkor Samrith)

21. Love

22. Hun Sen Bun Rany Phnom Penh Thmey High School

23. SIS School