Kandal Province: According to a report, the police force of Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province, on February 20, 2021, arrested a youth involved in a case of stealing a chicken to exchange drugs.

According to the report, the suspect was named Mey Ros, male, 20 years old, currently residing in Svay Chrum village. Prek Dambang Commune, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province.

According to the authorities, on February 20, a citizen named Lon Sareth, alias Va, male, a 47-year-old trader living in Svay Chrum village, Prek Dambang commune, Muk Kampoul district, Kandal province, complained to the local police station about the stealing of a rooster from a cage left in front of his house.

The same source said that after that, the police investigated and arrested a young man.

When the police arrested him, he confessed that he had stolen the chicken and took it to Sok Heng Vanda, who lives in the same district, asking for 20,000 riel. However, the suspect did not take cash, but exchanged the bird for drugs to use.

After hearing the confession, the police took the suspect back to the buyer, who handed over the chicken which was returned t the owner. The case is being now being processed. KOHSANTEPHEAP