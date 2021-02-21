Phnom Penh: At 4:20 pm on February 21, 2021, a UN plane carrying Cambodian Blue Helmet peacekeeping forces from the MINUSCA Mission to the Central African Republic landed safely at the International Airport.

Members of the 495th Civil Engineering Unit returned home from the MINUSCA mission in the Central African Republic after completing a one-year mission with the United Nations.

A total force of 204 soldiers (10 women) is the 6th unit to serve for the MINUSCA mission, which began in 2014. The 7th deployed unit left Cambodia for the MINUSCA mission on the night of February 19, 2021.

They will now stay for 14 days at the Multi-Peacekeeping Force (PKO) Training School in Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province and be monitored for COVID-19. RASMEI