Kampong Speu Youths Caught With A Kilo Of ‘Tea’

Kampong Speu: The Anti-Drug Department cooperated with the Kampong Speu Provincial Police to crack down on drug trafficking, arresting two suspects and confiscating nearly 1 kg of drugs.

Authorities said that the arrests were made on the road behind Kampong Speu Provincial Hall in Toul Kork village, Svay Kravan commune, Chbar Morn city, Kampong Speu province on February 15, 2021 at 16:30.

The two suspects are: Ith Wutty, male, born in 1999 and Mai Chen, male, born in 200. 1 large package of methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 948.91 grams, 1 motorcycle and 2 mobile phones were seized.

The case will be to be sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Court to continue the procedure. KPT

