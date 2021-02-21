E-Visa Applications Now Online
With effect from 20th Feb 2021, E-type (Ordinary) Visas will be available in the form of an electronic visa, which can be applied for from the official e-Visa website www.evisa.gov.kh
This means you do not need to apply directly from a Cambodian Embassy or Consulate.
Supporting Documentation requirements; – Health insurance + investment project/ sponsorship letter from local company/ certificate of employment/ labor contract/ patent certificate/ a certificate from educational establishment – Passport validity of more than six months balance at the time of entry – A recent passport-size photo in digital format (JPEG or PNG format) – A valid credit card (Visa/MasterCard).
Fee: USD 35 + USD 7 (processing charge) eVisa Kingdom of Cambodia (Official Government Website)evisa.gov.kh
*Note: there appears to be a glitch in the application system, as it only offers Taiwan from the drop down box in the “Country/region of birth” field.
One thought on “E-Visa Applications Now Online”
What use is 30 days if one has to spend the first 14 in quarantine, and another 14 in quarantine after returning to one’s country? There ought to be 60-day and 90-day options.