With effect from 20th Feb 2021, E-type (Ordinary) Visas will be available in the form of an electronic visa, which can be applied for from the official e-Visa website www.evisa.gov.kh

This means you do not need to apply directly from a Cambodian Embassy or Consulate.

Supporting Documentation requirements; – Health insurance + investment project/ sponsorship letter from local company/ certificate of employment/ labor contract/ patent certificate/ a certificate from educational establishment – Passport validity of more than six months balance at the time of entry – A recent passport-size photo in digital format (JPEG or PNG format) – A valid credit card (Visa/MasterCard).

Fee: USD 35 + USD 7 (processing charge) eVisa Kingdom of Cambodia (Official Government Website)evisa.gov.kh

*Note: there appears to be a glitch in the application system, as it only offers Taiwan from the drop down box in the “Country/region of birth” field.