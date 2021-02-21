FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Buick & Prius Take On Dividers

Phnom Penh: There were accidents between a BUICK Encore and Toyota Prius and concrete dividers in the early hours of Sunday morning.

1: The Buick with plate number 2BJ-6981 family driver plowed into the barrier on Norodom near the Tai Ming Hotel in Bassac Khan Chamkarmon at 1 o’clock in the morning of February 21, 2021. 

2: A Toyota Prius smashed into the yellow and black concrete on the corner of Sothearos, Chamkarmorn, Bassac, at 1:10 AM on February 21, 2021. 

Neither accidents caused any injuries, and both vehicles were taken to Traffic Bureau of Municipal Police waiting for legal settlement. NKD

