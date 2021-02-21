Battambang: A woman was arrested on February 20, 2021 at 4:30 in Samrong village, Thibdey commune, Koas Kralor district, Battambang province.

The suspect was named as Rik Tam, a 59-year-old female living in Boeung Pring Village, Prey Touch Commune, Maung Russey District, Battambang Province.



5 small plastic bags of white crystalline powder, suspected to contain methamphetamine (ICE) were seized.

The suspect and drugs were taken by the police to the specialized office to proceed with legalities. POST NEWS