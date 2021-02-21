Phnom Penh: A man who parked his car parked in front of a supermarket and then went inside to rest for a while was attacked by a group of youths armed with sticks. The owner of the car ran out as the vehicle was being smashed, and was hit on the head by the assailants who escaped on a motorcycle.

This incident caused a surprise at 2:20 AM on Sunday, February 21, 2021, along National Road 4 in Chao Por Sen Chey District, Phnom Penh.



The victim, said that before the incident, he drove his Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2-AK 0364, from home to eat with friends near the scene and then drove back and parked outside the mart to rest for a while. The group of youths armed with sticks pulled up on a motorcycle and began smashing the car windows. The car owner ran out and was beaten over the head before the yoyths escaped.



After the incident, local authorities arrived and asked the victim to file a complaint at the administrative police station in Sangkat Choam Chao III. Authorities are searching for a group of suspects to detain and deal with the legal procedures. NKD