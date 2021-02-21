Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of February 21, 2021 issued the daily press release confirming the detection of 17 new COVID 19 cases, including 15 cases related to the “February 20 community event”.

The new cases include a Czech national traveling from the Czech Republic, a Cambodian man traveling from Thailand and 14 Chinese nationals and a Vietnamese national involved in the ‘20 February Community Event‘.

The three patients were treated and allowed to leave hospital; a Nigerian man, a Chinese woman (from overseas) and a Cambodian woman migrant worker from Thailand.

The Ministry of Health has called on the people to participate in the implementation of self-protection measures. Those involved with the February 20 community event must be tested at Chak Angre Health Center.

As of February 21, 2021, Cambodia has found 533 cases, of which 473 have been treated and 60 are currently hospitalized.