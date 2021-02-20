Phnom Penh: A woman drove a Toyota Prius at speed, causing the car to fall into a drainage canal. Fortunately no one was injured.

The incident happened at 8:50 pm on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Anlong Kong Thmey village, Sangkat Prey Sor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh.

According to local sources, before the incident, a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-3202 driven by a ‘beautiful’ woman was seen traveling along the road from north to south at high speed as well as honking the horn. At the scene, the scar swerved to the right, hit two poles and a gas station (*appears to be an empty roadside stall) and crashed into the ditch. The owner of the car crawled out of the window and escaped.

After the incident, local authorities came down to the scene and asked the car owner’s representative (*meaning somebody must have come down to negotiate) to hire a crane by themselves and take he car away. NKD