Preah Sihanouk Province: At 18:50 on February 19, 2021, a traffic accident occurred on National Road No. 4 between km 198-199 in O Ta Sek village, O Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province. A black Dream 125 motorcycle with license plate Kampot 1A-4923, heading from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh, hit a cow crossing the road.



The motorcycle driver named Heng, male, factory worker was severely injured and sent to be treated at O’Chamnar Private Hospital. The cow died immediately at the scene NKD

Kampong Speu: According to the National Police General Commission, 15 workers were slightly injured when a car carrying 70 people collided with cows, causing the death of one cow on February 20, 2021 at 6:20 p.mon Road 109 at Kraing Makak village, Tang Krouch commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.

According to the report, the accident was caused by a Hyundai car carrying 70 factory workers, driven by B. Sarin, male, 35 years from west to east. One cow died and the driver ran away. POST NEWS



