Phnom Penh: A Hyundai car carrying live rats suffered from faulty brakes and hit a motorbike and two other cars, causing a motorcyclist to be slightly injured at 5:15 pm on February 19, at the traffic light in front of Chak Angre Krom pagoda along National Road 2 in Tuol Roka village, Chak Angre Krom commune, Meanchey district.

According to local sources, a man was seen driving a silver Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2B-6226 along the road from west to east, when a white Hyundai with license plate Kampong Cham 3A-9040 carrying a cages full of rats hit the car from behind.

The rat transporter did not slow down and crashed into a Navarra car and a Honda Dream motorcycle, stopped waiting at the traffic light, causing minor injuries to the motorcyclist and damaging the car.

According to the driver of the Hyundai truck, he works as a rat driver from Kampong Thom province to Vietnam through Chrey Thom. At the scene, the brakes did not work, and he hit the Corolla and Navarra, as well as the motorcycle.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and reported to the traffic police of Meanchey district to remove the vehicles to avoid traffic jams on the road. The car and motorcycle side negotiated, then the rodent transporter agreed to pay $ 50 in compensation to the motorcycle side, while the other two cars, due to a lot of damage, were handed over to the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to save, waiting to settle the case later. NKD