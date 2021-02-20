Mr. B Wat is continuing his Grand Tour, this week he’s been in the charming city of Battambang. He made his cheeky little way up to the famous temple site of Ek Phnom- the Angkorian temple located on the left side of the Sangkae River approximately 9 km north of the city. The Hindu temple was built in the 11th century under the rule of king Suryavarman I. Although partly collapsed and looted it is famous for its well-carved lintels and pediments.

