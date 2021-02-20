Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 12:47 on February 20, 2021, a Chinese man died after falling from a building, causing his death near Dei Huy Market in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The circumstances are not yet known. Police are at the scene to investigate. POST NEWS

UPDATE: According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a Chinese man in his 30s, wearing shorts and a T-shirt, who crawled from the building for a while. Then, he suddenly jumped down, causing his sudden death.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and reported to the forensic experts to check the scene.