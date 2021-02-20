Sihanoukville: A group of Chinese people armed with guns and knives robbed the another Chinese national in a mart in Group 17, Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville on the morning of February 19, 2021. The victim was injured, but the robbery was unsuccessful.

Three suspects were arrested by the specialized force of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police after an investigation lasting about 4 hours. They were detained at 12:30 pm on February 19. 2021.

The three suspects were named as:

YANG BAO QIANG, 29 years old, staying at Zhonghuawuoy Hotel, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville

XU DONG PING, 30 years old, living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville (accused of using a firearm to threaten the victim)

LI PEN, 29 years old, living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville



The victim, XU SHENXIANG, 40 years old, resides in Group 17, Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. He suffered serious injuries to his right hand and is being treated at Pai Chiao Chinese Hospital.

According to the suspects, they lacked money, so worked together to plan a robbery. A case is being prepared to be sent to court for further proceedings.