Phnom Penh: Two young women were in a Toyota Prius driving at a high speed, lacking caution when the car swerved and hit the wall of the house, causing severe damage. Fortunately nobody was injured.

The accident happened at 7:20 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021, along Street 273 in Sangkat Tuol Sangke I, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The owner of the house said that before the incident, he saw a white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2-BJ 4821 driven by a woman and another woman passenger traveling along Street 273 at high speed. The car hit the wall, causing damage and the owner of the house ran to stop the women, but they refused to stop and hopped on a Passapp tuk tuk and escaped into the shadows, leaving only the car at the scene.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and reported to the city traffic experts to come down to measure, make a record and called for a crane to lift the car and store it at the land traffic office waiting for the matter to be resolved. NKD