Phnom Penh: An unidentified young man traveling with a friend at high speed in a Prius hit a motorbike, and a car. The driver then drove away from the scene, but hit a signpost, causing the car to be smashed to pieces. The driver was then caught and beaten up by local people.

This incident happened at 1:15 AM on February 19, 2021 along the corner of Street 273 and Street 289 at the Toul Kork Antenna in Sangkat Toul Sangke 1, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, prior to the incident, the Prius with license plate Phnom Penh BD4587 hit a red and black Suzuki which was driving in the same direction. As the car tried to flee, it crashed into an Indian motorcycle taxi parked on the sidewalk, causing minor damage to the left side. The car still refused to stop, clipped another vehicle, and hit a signpost.



Three unidentified men violently attacked a young man who was traveling in the car, causing injuries to his face, mouth and head. The perpetrators escaped after they smashed the already badly damaged car.

After the incident, the car was taken to store at the Office of Road Traffic to wait for a solution later. POST NEWS/NKD