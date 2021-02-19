“Confused that’s a real girl! This is the beauty of Miss Cambodia, gay, beautiful like a real girl!”

Phnom Penh: The first ever beauty pageant of the third sex in the Kingdom of Cambodia, or Miss Queen Cambodia 2021, is making a lot of people excited.

However, if you look at the beauty of the transgender people, they see that they are really beautiful, not inferior to women, even though they have undergone transgender surgery. Some of the candidates who are receiving strong support from the public include:

1. Ms. Sok Polin, also known as Saifong, is 22 years old, 1.77 meters tall and weighs 54 kilograms.

2. Miss Sambo Dara, also known as Norn Nii, is 18 years old, 1.68 meters tall and weighs 50 kilograms.

3. Ms. La Chanjela is 27 years old, 1.75 meters tall and weighs 54 kilograms.

4. Ms. Pon Chanthong is 21 years old, 1.67 meters tall and weighs 52 kilograms

KOMSAN