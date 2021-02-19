Phnom Penh: Seven houses were completely engulfed by fire at 11.20 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021,in Group 2, Chroy Changva Village, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

According to a source, before the incident he heard an explosion from a house that was also the site of a business making tables and cabinets, which suddenly caused a fire. He saw this and hurried to bring his wife and children to escape from the flames, which quickly spread to the houses next to each other, causing the villagers to flee and contact the authorities.

Police later confirmed that the blaze started from an electricity transmission fault. A total of 17 fire trucks were used in the firefighting operation. PPR