Kampong Speu Province: Residents found a car parked on the side of National Road No. 4 and saw a man lying dead inside at 5:40 on February 18, 2021.

The TOYOTA PRIUS with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ.7609 was parked on the sidewalk of National Road 4 South between km 55 and 56 in Lor village, Kaheng commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.

Leng Daravuth, a 47-year-old man from Village 1, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Citizens speculated that before the incident, the victim may have felt unwell, so parked the car at the scene and died.

According to the examination of the technical and scientific experts of Kampong Speu province, the provincial forensic doctor concluded that the victim died of a stroke.

After examining the body, the competent experts took it to the Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital, waiting for the family to collect for the traditional ceremony. KBN