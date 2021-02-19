Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on the morning of February 19 that a new confirmed case COVID-19 was detected on Thursday, and no patients were discharged from treatment.

The latest patient is a 25-year-old Chinese female who travelled from the United Arab Emirates via Singapore and arrived in Cambodia on February 17. She is currently receiving treatment at the National Tuberculosis Center. 73 passengers on the same flight all tested negative, and have been put under observation for 14 days.

Cambodia has confirmed a total of 484 cases, treated 470 cases, with 14 active cases currently in hospital.