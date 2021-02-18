Kampong Speu: A police officer was arrested after carrying an AK rifle trying to shoot a village guard last night February 16, 2021 at Po Kong village, Preah Sre commune, Oudong district, Kampong Speu province.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect, Om Pichpido, holds the rank of lieutenant colonel, and is an administrative police officer in Preah Sre commune, Oudong district, Kampong Speu province. The victim’s name is E Sophal, male, avillage guard. The suspect and the victim both live in Po Kong village, Preah Sre commune, Oudong district, Kampong Speu province.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and the victim, along with other security forces, were drinking together. At around 8 pm on February 16, 2021, they got into an argument.

The suspect rode away on a motorcycle for a while, and returned carrying an AK rifle (unlocked and loaded with ammunition). One shot was reportedly fired at the victim, which missed, and others were able to seize the gun. No one was injured or killed at the scene.

After the incident, the suspect was arrested and sent to Kampong Speu Provincial Police for questioning and legal action.

Regarding the case of a drunk police officer who tried to shoot with an AK rifle, Kampong Speu Provincial Police Chief Major General Sam Samoun confirmed to reporters that the matter is being investigated. RASMEI