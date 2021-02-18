Banteay Meanchey Province: Police from the Economic Crime Police Department raided a booth and confiscated a large quantity of liquor and cigarettes on the afternoon of February 17, 2021 in Palilei Village, Poipet City.



The operation was led by 2 Deputy Prosecutors, together with officers of the Economic Crimes Police Department. The warehouse in Poipet city was searched by professional forces and items suspected of being illegal and counterfeit were seized

.The Economic Crime Police Department confirmed that the cigarettes and alcohol suspected of being illegal and counterfeit were confiscated by professional forces and taken to Phnom Penh for testing. if The results find the goods are fake they will be destroyed.



When the specialized force inspected the goods in the warehouse, the owner threatened to sue the force, claiming that the goods were legal and there was no counterfeiting. MCPN