The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) held a ceremony to dedicate a maternity ward at the provincial hospital of Pursat, Cambodia, on Tuesday.

KOFIH has conducted various projects in Western Cambodia, including Battambang, Pursat, and Pailin, to improve medical environments for mothers and newborns since 2017, the foundation said. The construction of the maternity ward began in 2018.

The provincial hospital had long served as the final evacuation hospital for the residents of Pursat. However, it had no medical facilities for mothers, such as rooms for operation, consultation, waiting, and sonograms. The hospital also had insufficient delivery rooms, experiencing difficulties providing decent maternal services.

Besides constructing the maternity ward with 51 beds, the foundation supported emergency obstetrics and neonatal intensive care units and expanded outpatients’ consulting rooms and delivery rooms to replenish the hospital’s infrastructure.

The tape-cutting ceremony was conducted in front of the provincial hospital under strict preventive guidelines because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Cambodian Minister of Health Mam Bunheng attending.

“We have selected Pursat provincial hospital, as mothers and babies of the area badly needed medical support,” a KOFIH official told Korea Biomedical Review.

During the ceremony, Korean ambassador Park Heung-kyeong said, “I thank Cambodia’s Health Ministry and its officials for their cooperation in building this ward and hope that the two countries will continue to develop their relations as companions.”

KOFIH Chairman Choo Moo-jin also said, “We hope that our support would improve health for mothers and their newborns. We will continue to cooperate to promote Cambodia’s public health.”

