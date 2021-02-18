Due to the argument between Facebook and the Australian government, CNE Facebook page ‘Kampong News’ has ceased to exist (for now), along with 3 years worth of posts.

If you are a fan of the page on Facebook- and want to read the latest Cambodia news in English before you read it anywhere else, follow the new Kampongnewsparttwo emergency page.

Messaging services should work on both the old and new pages. Hopefully the Zuck and the blokes down under can sort out this little tiff and service can return to ‘normal’.

Bonza!