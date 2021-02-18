Phnom Penh: A suspect hid in the toilet in City Mall, and beat a cleaning lady, robbing her mobile phone. After the action, the suspect escaped but was arrested by the market security guards and handed over to Khan 7 Makara police for legal action.



This incident happened at 5 pm on February 17, 2021 at City Mall, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The suspect was named as Sok Toly, male, 27 years old.

According to police sources, before the incident, the suspect hid in the toilet in the City Mall. While the victim was cleaning the bathroom, the suspect strangled and beat the woman, robbing her of a mobile phone.

He was sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court by the Khan 7 Makara Special Forces to follow legal procedures.

The victim’s mobile phone was returned to its owner by the 7 Makara district police. NKD