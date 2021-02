Phnom Penh: A preliminary report states that a 30-year-old Cambodian worker named Kong Set, from Sen Chey Village, Saem Commune, Choam Ksan District, Preah Vihear Province- a worker from Sa Kaeo Province, Kingdom of Thailand-escaped from a government quarantine center at Samdech High School, Banteay Meanchey province on the morning of February 18, 2021.

Please be careful if you see this person, please report to the local authorities. KBN