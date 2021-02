Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health in the daily press release on February 15 announced that there were no new confirmed cases of new coronary of COVID 19 in Cambodia on Sunday the 14th, and no patients left hospital.

This marks three consecutive days without a new case. As of the morning of February 15, a total of 479 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, 469 cases have been treated, and 10 cases remain in hospitals.