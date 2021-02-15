Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at high speed, swerved and crashed into the roundabout of Independence Monument, causing damage at 4.40 am on Monday, February 15, 2021, along Suramarit Street in Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Police at the scene said that before the incident, a white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2- BB 1315 was seen traveling from Preah Norodom at high speed. At the scene the driver suddenly turned the steering wheel too hard and smashed into the Independence Monument roundabout, causing damage. The driver was stopped by the police at the scene.

After the incident, the local authorities, in cooperation with the traffic experts of Daun Penh district, arrived and saw the impact on state property and the car was taken away for storage. PPR