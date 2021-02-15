Oddar Meanchey: According to the page of the General Commission of the National Police, on the afternoon of February 14, 2021, Samrong City Police Force, in cooperation with O’Smach Administration Post Force, were sent to investigate cases of intentional violence against minors that occurred on 11 February 2020 at 18:00 in Kirimongkol Village, Sangkat O’Smach, Samrong City Oddar Meanchey.



According to the commissioner, the suspect, Peng Ratha, alias Roth, a 23-year-old male, resided in the village where the incident took place.



The suspect used a stick to beat the victims; 12-year-old Phat Lizap, and 10-year-old Phat Srey Ngek, residents of the village, whose parents are currently in prison. The beatings caused multiple wounds to their backs.



Major General Huot Sothy, Oddar Meanchey Provincial Police Commissioner, confirmed that the reason for the anger of the two girls was that two birds belonging to the suspect died because the two girls forgot to put water and food for them. Specialists are searching for the suspect and building a case according to legal procedures. AREY