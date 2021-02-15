Takeo Province: A man was arrested by the Takeo Provincial Gendarmerie after illegally growing marijuana in the Bayong Kor mountain range in Kirivong district, Takeo province.

Lieutenant Colonel Huot Voeun, Acting Director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Takeo Provincial Armed Forces, told reporters that the Takeo Provincial Gendarmerie, the Anti-Drug Bureau, in cooperation with Kirivong District police, raided and burned a marijuana plantation and arrested a suspect named Men Ban, male, 68 years old (an illegal marijuana grower), living in Chroy village, Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district (aka the Green Triangle), Takeo province.

Police destroyed 150 fresh marijuana trees, along with reservoirs, in Chroy village, Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district, on an area of ​​about 60 square meters.

The suspect is currently being processed by the Gendarmerie Office and sent to the Takeo Provincial Court for legal action.