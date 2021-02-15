FEATURED Health Latest 

Man Escapes Poipet Quarantine Center

Banteay Meanchey Province: Officials announced that a 39-year-old man named Nhean Narin from Chheu Teal Kong Village, Choam Ksan Commune, Choam Ksan District, Preah Vihear Province, fled from the quarantine center at Nimit High School, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province on the night of February 13. 2021.

At this time, officials would like to inform the person concerned, or his family and the relevant authorities, to help send this man back to the center to finish his isolation and tests for COVID 19.

There have been several other such incidents since 14 quarantine was made mandatory for all entering Cambodia.

