Siem Reap: A truck transporting pigs was speeding into a bend in the road, causing the truck to overturn and dump the pigs, but fortunately, no people or animals were injured.

The incident happened at 5:30 pm on February 14, 2021 at the point (O’Preng Bridge Kong) is located in O Romchek village, Sre Noy commune, Varin district, Siem Reap province.

According to the police, the truck with license plate number 3A.7152 Preah Sihanouk was driven by a 29-year-old man living in Sres Pring village, Batheay commune, Batheay district, Kampong Cham province, and was carrying 300 pigs.

After the accident, the truck and the pigs (all survived) were taken away by the owner.

Onlookers were outraged that vehicle had crashed and the cages had gone all over the road. At that time, no one else was on the road, otherwise it would have been a serious accident. The public suggested that the authorities and business owners should think of the impact on others, and not be selfish while driving. KPT