Banteay Meanchey Province: A Cambodian worker from Thailand attempting to smuggle himself into Cambodia near Koh Choan Min, stepped on a landmine, which exploded. The victim was seriously injured in the incident which occurred at 8:15 pm on February 14, 2021 in Prey Kob village. Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.



Reports from the border said that after the incident, the 911 Border Guard came to the rescue and the victim was transported to the hospital in Dey Thmey, Popet.



The victim has not yet been identified. NKD