Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on the afternoon of February 15, 2021 that three foreigners who arrived in Cambodia were infected with a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The new strain was detected in two Indians and one Chinese national:

1. A 28-year-old Indian man residing in Phnom Penh, a passenger from India via Singapore to Cambodia on February 3, 2021.

2. A 23-year-old Indian woman from Phnom Penh, from India, via Singapore to Cambodia on February 3, 2021.

3. A 26-year-old Chinese woman from China via a flight from South Korea to Cambodia on February 7, 2021.

It is not yet clear which new strain(s) of the coronavirus they have been detected with.

All three patients are currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis Control in Phnom Penh. The public are advised to be cautious and pay attention to sanitation and social distancing.