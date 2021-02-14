Phnom Penh: Two young men driving a motorbike carelessly and at high speed hit a car, causing the motorcycle smash on Street 76.

The incident happened at 3:30 pm on February 14, 2021 at the corner of Preah Monivong Street and Street 76 in Srah Chak Sangkat, Khan Doch Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene told Fast News that before the incident, a black Landcruiser was driving from north to south and turned left onto Street 76. The motorcycle with license plate number 1B-5008, driven by two ‘hippies*’ (*Khmer translation given to ‘bak s’loy type gangsters, new-age mods, moto youths, freshy boys etc.) came at high speed along Monivong Blvd. 76 and smashed into the side of the car. The motorcyclists suffered minor injuries, but the motorcycle was completely damaged and the car was slightly damaged.

After the incident, local police arrived and allowed the two sides to negotiate, but the car owner took pity and agreed to end the story, if the youths repaired their own vehicle, and asked the authorities to help educate and guide them to obey traffic laws and wear a helmet properly in the future. FAST NEWS