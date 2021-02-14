Kampot Researchers from the Ministry of Environment have found a species of Bent toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus species- not yet officially named) and baby Siamese crocodiles in the Tuk Srok cave area, which is the first time a mountain crocodile has been found in Kampot province.

Researchers of the Ministry of Environment confirmed information by posting on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Environment on February 14, 2021.

It should be noted that according to officials from the Ministry of Environment and the Global Fund for Nature (WWF) recently said that Cambodia currently has the crocodiles, among the rarest animals in the world, which are mostly found in the territory of Koh Kong and some in the Sre Pok River in Mondulkiri Province. For new research found in Kampot is good news for the presence of more wild crocodiles in Cambodia. RASMEI