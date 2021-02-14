Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on February 14t confirming that there were no new cases of new COVID 19 detected in Cambodia on Friday and Saturday, with three patients also treated and discharged.

The patients were:

A 78-year-old Cambodian woman who was diagnosed after returning from the United States on January 24.

A 43-year-old Cambodian woman who was diagnosed after returning from South Korea on January 24.

A 37-year-old Cambodian woman returning from Thailand on January 15.

A total of 89 workers from Thailand have been diagnosed after returning, and 86 of them have been treated and discharged.

As of the morning of February 14, Cambodia had confirmed 479 cases, cured 469 cases, with 10 active cases in hospitals.