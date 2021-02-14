Mr. B, dizzy in his new found success with an (unnamed) national government- possibly selling his soul (which is also online to Beelzebub) has come back after forgetting what day Friday falls on- clue Mr. B, it comes after Thursday and before Saturday). For punishment, we took the most unflattering screenshot and used it as the ‘money’ shot.

So he’s back, this time with a place that CNE cannot swiftly find any info about to hand- but it is also Sunday afternoon, and the roast won’t cook itself. This week, let the man do the talking (and hopefully sort out his belt buckle).

Plus, check out the worst lion impression since Bert Lahr.

Enjoy !