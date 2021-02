Banteay Meanchey: On the morning of February 14, 2021, there was a fire at a restaurant inSamaki Meanchey village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province.

According to Heng Sreng, a 40-year-old male, the location manager, the there was an explosion just before the fire spread.

Municipal police force and 30 military forces using 4 fire trucks, completely extinguished the blaze at 9:00 am on the same day. POSTNEWS