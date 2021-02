Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 9:05 am on February 14, 2021, a Chinese man jumped from the pedestrian footbridge over National Road 4 in Chumpouvorn Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. He died at the scene.

The reason for the suicide is not yet known. More details are expected later.