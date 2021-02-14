Phnom Penh: An unidentified woman was hit by an unknown car, causing her to die on the spot, while the car and driver escaped the scene.

The incident happened at 3:30 AM on February 14, 2021 in Anlong Kong Chas village, along concrete road 50, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the traffic police of the district inspectorate came to investigate, while the body was taken by the police to Wat Russey Sanh, waiting for relatives to come forward. NKD