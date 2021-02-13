Oddar Meanchey Province: A source from the Anlong Veng District Gendarmerie confirmed that at 19:00 on February 13, 2021, an excavator stepping hit a landmine which exploded, injuring two people and breaking the excavator near Lum Tong village. Chas, Lumtong commune, Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey province.

Sources said that before the incident, Lek Ley, a 16-year-old male, currently living in Rolum Svay village, Chunleas Dai commune, Siem Reap province, drove an excavator to dig a pond for Sum Tong, a 42-year-old male teacher living in the commune. At a distance of 100 meters from the house, the excavator struck a buried landmine, causing it to explode, sending some of the machine flying and shrapnel flying which Som Tang, who was standing behind, seriously injuring his right forearm.

Both victims are currently being treated at Anlong Veng District Referral Hospital. TNN