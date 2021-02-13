Banteay Meanchey province: 30 live pigs smuggled from Thailand by traders that were intercepted and tested by experts and found to have African Swine Fever were slaughtered and the carcasses and burned on February 12, 2021 at Khla Kon Thmey village, Sangkat Kampong Svay, Serey Sophorn city.

At around 1:30 am on February 7, the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Office of Production and Veterinary and Inspection and Svay Chek district police to crack down on two such cases:

Case 1: A truck transporting 20 live pigs from Thailand through O Bei Choan checkpoint in O Chrov district.

Case 2: A vehicle transporting 10 live pigs from Thailand through Chamkar Kor checkpoint, Svay Chek district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Neither had any permits, so the team brought the vehicles and animals to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Banteay Meanchey, according to legal procedures.

“After taking pig blood samples for examination at the National Institute of Animal Health Research and Animal Production of the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Productivity, the results (on) February 9, 2021 confirms that (the pigs) are positive for African Swine Fever.” said the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production.



In this case, the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, would like to inform the public, especially pig breeders and butchers, to follow the law in relation to livestock and meat production safety. NKD