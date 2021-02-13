Phnom Penh: A Lexus nx200 t with a personalized Cambodian license plate crashed into a motorcycle, causing two young men to suffer injuries, and then drove away from the scene, leaving the license plate behind. The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on February 12, 2021, along Street 182 at right angles to Street 257 in Sangkat Toek Laak, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, two young men were seen riding a black motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1FL-6330 along Road 257 from south to north. At the scene, a gray Lexus nx200t with Cambodian license plate LY-PAGNA was traveling along Route 182 from west to east, swerved and cliped the rear of the motorcycle, causing serious and minor injuries.

The car did not stop to solve, but drove away from the scene, leaving only the license plate behind.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the ambulance to take the victims to the hospital, while the motorcycle and the license plate of the police car were kept at the Tuol Kork Police Inspectorate. Police will search for the car owner to come and make a legal settlement. AMAPAPA