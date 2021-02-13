Kampong Cham: According to the General Commission of the National Police, at 11:50 on February 13, 2021, after General Kampong Cham Provincial Police Commissioner Em Kosal received a complaint from Kong Vuthy, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Identification, that his son’s car BMW X5 with license plate 2AQ-1944 was stolen from Phnom Penh and was heading to Kampong Cham province.

Police launched an operation to find the missing car.

At 12:30, the traffic police force and the Batheay district police inspectorate spotted the BMW driving at high speed. It was chased until Ta Sen village, Sotip commune, Cheung Prey district where it was stopped and a suspect named Met Sok Nak, 33, a security Guard, from Kampong Kor Village, Kampong Kor Commune, Prey Prosop District, Kratie Province was detained.

The suspect and the car were brought to the Cheung Prey District Police Inspectorate for interrogation and to test the suspect for drug use. AREY