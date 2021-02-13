FEATURED Health Latest 

Filipino Teacher Passes Away In Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh: A Filipino teacher, died in Khema International Polyclinic, located on Street 294, Village 6, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, on February 13, 2021 at 6:40 AM.

According to the police, the foreigner is BYRON GOLPEO CUNAN , a 31-year-old Filipino man- ​​a teacher at Footprints International School. Phnom Penh.

The man was admitted to the emergency room of Cambodia Hospital on January 24, 2021 and died on February 13, 2021 at 6:40 AM.

According to Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, a doctor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, he “died of chronic pneumonia.” 

The body was taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda.

