Phnom Penh: A Vireak Buntham van was driving too fast across a four way intersection, swerved and collided with a MG car. The Virak Buntham vehicle then tipped onto its side. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The accident happened at 2:00 AM on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the intersection of four roads on the corner of Street 199 and Street 384 in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the VB truck with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ-6016 was driving along Route 199 from the west at high speed.

When it arrived at the scene, it collided with a white MG with license plate Phnom Penh 2BF-9638, driven by a man with two other men, traveling along Street 384 from the north. After the accident the Virak Buntham Company driver got out and escaped from the scene.

After the incident, the local police arrived the two vehicles were taken to be stored at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later.

It has been 0 days since the last Virak Buntham accident. There were others in January, November on Road 4, and December on Russian Federation BLVD.