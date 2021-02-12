Kampong Speu: At 4:00 am on February 12, 2021, on National Road 4, near Chambok village, Varsor commune, Samrong Tong district, was a FUSO semi-trailer trailer hit a white TUNDRA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AJ-7909. The unidentified truck driver escaped after the accident. The driver of the Tundra was named as Thomas, a 45-year-old foreigner living in Phnom Penh.

In the accident, the victim was trapped in the car with a passenger named Chhin Srey Sros, a 25-year-old female resident of Phean Sa village, Preah Nipvan commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province. They were freed and sent to hospital.

According to reports, the semi-trailer was driving in the opposite direction, swerving to the left, and collided with other vehicle, and then crashed into a Wing shop.

The people were freed and the vehicles are being kept at the Samrong Tong District Police Inspectorate to build a case file. POST NEWS