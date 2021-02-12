Kampot: On February 11, 2021, at 6:30 pm, there was a traffic accident near Laang village, Laang commune, Dong Tong district, Kampot province, on National Road No. 41 between km 95-96. A cows walked across the road and was hit by a man on a motorbike.

The Honda Dream C125 with Kampot number 1R-1125, was traveling from north to south, ridden by Than Ham, male, 32 years old, a resident of Sre Chrov Village, Lobeuk Commune, Chhuk District, Kampot Province.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died instantly. The body was handed over to his wife for a traditional ceremony, while the motorcycle and a cow (which survived the incident), were taken to the Dang Tong District Police Inspectorate.